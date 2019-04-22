The Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council presents ‘Treasures of Japan’

The Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council, with financial assistance from the Pleasanton Civic Arts Commission and the Japan Foundation, LA and nominal support from the office of the Consulate General of Japan, SF, will showcase Japanese culture through bonsai, Sumi-e, kendo, photo-haiku, origami, ikebana, youth games, fashion, language, tea ceremony, and music.

There will be many presenters at this event who are acclaimed in their field of expertise. The attached doc is writing on Fumiyo Yoshikawa, the famed Sumi-e artist.

Yoshikawa will demonstrate Sumi-e and also exhibit a gallery of her work. The internationally known origami expert Robert Lang will give a talk on Sunday, May 5th. Professor Emeritus Dave Wright and photographer Lisa Rigge will exhibit photos with haiku and a conduct a workshop.

Valley Bonsai’s Charles Harder will exhibit plants, teach a demonstration and conduct a workshop. There will be a wide range of activities for children including cosplay, make a fan, Japanese games, and color a kimono. Please visit the PCAC website to see the wide range of planned activities and the community presenters for additional information.

Treasures of Japan, May 4-5, 2019 10:00 am-4:00 pm

Pleasanton Senior Center

Admission to the two-day event is FREE.