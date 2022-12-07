The Pageant of the Pacific and the Pacific War a Free Virtual Program on the history and story of Treasure Island

As you cross the Bay Bridge you pass Treasure Island but what do you know about it? Join the Museum of the San Ramon Valley's free virtual program on Thursday December 15 2022 at 11:30 to learn about the history and story of Treasure Island.

In the 1930s, San Francisco built a brand-new island on San Francisco Bay, as tension grew between the United States and Japan. How did the international crisis affect plans for this new island? The world’s fair on Treasure Island in 1939-1940 “The Golden Gate International Exposition: A Pageant of the Pacific” chose “Pacific unity” as its theme, which deeply influenced the fair’s lovely and exotic architecture, its art, programming, choice of participants, and even entertainment. How did Treasure Island get transformed into a Navy base? And how did the Treasure Island Museum emerge from all of this? These and many more interesting questions will be answered.

The presenter will be Anne Schnoebelen. Anne is a writer and historian who has served as a board member at the Treasure Island Museum for many years. She is an advocate for the preservation of Treasure Island’s legacy in print, interviews, programs and social media. She has given many programs on the history of Treasure Island, including its founding, its military and aviation origins, its Pacific theme, its “remains to be seen” around the Bay Area and beyond, and its influence on Walt Disney.

To attend this free online presentation please visit our website at museumsrv.org and go to the Events section or call 925 837-3750.

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is located at 205 Railroad Ave Danville CA 94526. The museum is open Tuesday- Friday 1-4 Saturday 10 to 1 and Sunday 12 to 3.