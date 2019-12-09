The most Wonderful Woman in the World takes us back to 1984!
Growing up in my very sheltered home, we didn’t see a lot of mainstream TV shows or movies. But somehow, my sister Maria and I, would find a way to watch reruns of Wonder Woman in secret. She was a whole new kind of woman, and a wonderful role model for young ladies like us, who were taught to be sweet and soft spoken, but felt like warriors at heart.
The trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 is out and I squealed with delight through the whole thing. The approach of the movie is not as a sequel so that is why it jumps from World War 1 to the 80’s.
Director Patty Jenkins chose the 80’s because she grew up in the 80’s. She said that time period has its own look and feel. She said that the 80’s showed mankind at its best and worst.
The movie will hit theaters on June 5, 2020. I’m dying to know how Steve manages to find his way back to Diana.
Growing up, what superhero did you want to be?