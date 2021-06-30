The KKIQ SUMMER of Fun Cash Contest Rules

APTIVADA’S OFFICIAL RULES FOR THE
NATIONAL 2021 SUMMER CASH CONTEST
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS IS A MULTI-STATION, NATIONAL CONTEST.
The 2021 Summer Cash Contest may be conducted under various names by the participating stations.
Entry Method: During the Promotional Period, you may enter the Promotion in one of the following ways (entry methods may vary by Participating Station or Sponsor):
Entrants must submit all information required on the entry form, which may include first and last name, telephone number, email address, home address, and/or date of birth. Entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt.
If you are listening to a Participating Station via internet streaming or smartphone app, you are eligible to participate in the Promotion. However, due to streaming delays, you may hear a keyword belatedly and the window to submit the keyword for a chance to win may be shortened or have already closed. To avoid such delays, listen to the Participating Station over the air on the radio.
In conjunction with this national Promotion, a Participating Station or Sponsor may be conducting its own contest or sweepstakes for a chance to win a local prize. For more information and official rules, visit the website of the Participating Station or Sponsor. Aptivada is not responsible for the conduct or administration of any such local contest/sweepstakes, including without limitation procuring and awarding a local prize.
This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or any other social media platform. By submission of an entry, you release Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and any other social media platform from any responsibility or liability related to the Promotions. You are providing entry information to one or more of the Promotion Entities and not to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any other social media platform.
Promotion Entities are not responsible for technical outages, delays, or malfunctions of any kind, including those related to the Internet, cell phone service, or computer failures. Accordingly, Promotion Entities are not responsible for errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or rules.
Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Promotion Entities determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Promotion or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Promotion, the Promotion Entities reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion. If, for any reason, the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including because of tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promotion Entities which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, Promotion Entities reserve the right to modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion.
Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any website or social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Aptivada reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. Aptivada’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.
Prizes and Odds of Winning:
Winner Selection and Notification:
The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.
Aptivada
2021 Summer Cash Contest
c/o Jay Mackin
32 West 200 South #227
Salt Lake City, UT 84101