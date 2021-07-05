      Weather Alert

How To Play: The KKIQ/R&S Marble & Granite Summer Of Fun Cash Contest

After last year, we know what you need, a Summer of Fun plus CASH! 

Introducing the KKIQ/R&S Marble & Granite Summer of Fun Cash Contest.  

Weekdays, listen for the “Words That Win” right after the top of the hour at 8am, 10am, Noon, 2pm & 4pm. 

Enter the word here and you could win the daily prize of $1,000. You have 1 hour to enter the word. 

Listen and win with the KKIQ/R&S Marble & Granite Summer of Fun Cash Contest!

Please like and follow R&S Marble & Granite on Facebook.

Summer of Fun Cash Contest Rules

 

 

TAGS
R&S Marble and Granite Summer of Fun Summer of Fun Cash Contest
#Trending
Philanthropy Thursday: Melanie Sadek from Valley Humane Society
Play: The KKIQ/R&S Marble & Granite Summer of Fun Cash Contest
The KKIQ Summer of Fun Cash Contest Rules
The Box Officer Podcast: Rita Moreno documentary & Zola
How To Play: The KKIQ/R&S Marble & Granite Summer Of Fun Cash Contest
Connect With Us Listen To Us On