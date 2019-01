Disney’s The Hunchback Of Notre Dame





Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film’s Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell’s new book embraces story theatre and features verbatim passages from Hugo’s gothic novel.

January 12, 19 & 26 at 8:00 pm

January 13, 20, 26, 27 at 2:00 pm

Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm