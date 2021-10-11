The History Of Mt Diablo, A Free Online Program

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is presenting a free online program on Oct 21 at 11:30
on The History of Mount Diablo.
Mount Diablo State Park is celebrating 100 years since being established in 1921. Join us for
a webinar that will explore the human history of the mountain. From its humble beginnings to
the present day including the historic Civilian Conservation Corps who built most of its
infrastructure.
Discussions include the history of early Native Americans, cattle ranching,
horse racing, automobile racing and tourism on the mountain. Learn how the park has grown
in size thanks to visionaries like Mary Bowerman and Raymond Force. See how different
organizations protect the mountain like Mount Diablo Interpretive Association (MDIA) and
Save Mount Diablo (SMD).
Our speaker will be Steve Smith a Danville native and hiking enthusiast and leader who acts
as a natural history docent and volunteer team leader for trail signage and maintenance
projects in the park. He is also the president of MDIA and oversees its many programs and
committees that solely benefit Mount Diablo State Park.
Please join us for this interesting and entertaining discussion on the history of the biggest
thing in Contra Costa County, Mt Diablo!
To attend this free online presentation please visit our website at museumsrv.org and go to
the Events section or call 925 837-3750.
The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is located at 205 Railroad Ave Danville CA 94526. The
museum is now open. Our hours are Tuesday-Friday 1-3 Saturday 10-1 and Sunday 12-3