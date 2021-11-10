The History and Story of Alamo, California a Free Online Presentation

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is presenting a free online program on November 18 at 11:30 on The History and Story of Alamo CA.
Our presenters this month are the authors of the book Historic Tales of Alamo, local historians Beverly Lane and Sharon Burke.
Beginning with the area’s geology and native peoples, Historic Tales of Alamo will tell the story and history of this vibrant community in the north part of the San Ramon Valley. Hear about the early settlers, the origin of Alamo’s name, the early ranchos, and title controversies. In addition it will cover the twentieth century challenges the community has faced. In addition are new as well as rarely seen photographs of Alamo.
Please join us for this interesting and entertaining discussion on the history and story of Alamo CA.
To attend this free online presentation please visit our website at museumsrv.org and go to the Events section or call 925 837-3750.
The authors will also be having a book signing on November 20 from 11-1 at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley 205 Railroad Ave in Danville. This book makes an excellent holiday gift.
The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is open Tuesday-Friday 1-3 Saturday 10-1 and Sunday 12-3