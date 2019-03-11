The Frog Prince Marionette Show

The Livermore Public Library will host a free puppet performance of The Frog Prince on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1:00 pm.

Fratello Marionettes will perform the story of the spoiled princess Ofelia. Her life is changed by a chance meeting with a frog – who we know to be a handsome prince, transformed by a witch. When she loses her new golden ball down a well, the princess promises to grant the frog three wishes in exchange for the ball’s recovery. Watch to see if Ofelia follows through with her promises and if the frog turns back into the handsome prince.

This free event is designed for ages 4 and up and is sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Library. For further information, check www.livermorelibrary.net or call 925-373-5504