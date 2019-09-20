      Weather Alert

The Friends of Chabot College, 6th Annual Gala

Chabot College is holding the sixth annual Friends of Chabot College Gala. The event is scheduled for Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the award-winning TPC Stonebrae Country Club in the Hayward Hills.  A special night awaits, including a reception, three-course dinner, wine, live entertainment as well as a live and silent auction.

This year, Chabot College honors pioneering educational and community leaders who have made sustaining contributions to the College: Chabot College President Emeritus, Dr. Robert Carlson, and Mr. Andreas Cluver with the Alameda County Building & Construction Trades Council.

Gala attendees include district, college and student leadership, leaders from local school districts and community-based organizations, Board members and elected officials, college alumni and partners in the business community.

October 3 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
TPC Stonebrae Country Club
202 Country Club Dr
Hayward, CA 94542 United States
