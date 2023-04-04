101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

The Final Frontier…

The Final Frontier…
Source: Alpha Image Library

Remember at the end of the film, “Apollo 13” when Tom Hanks’ character talks about going back to the moon and says, “I wonder when we will be going back…and who will that be”?  We now know!  NASA has announced the crew for the first manned moon mission since 1972, scheduled for sometime in 2024.  The Artemis II crew consists of the first woman to venture beyond low-Earth orbit and the first black astronaut to serve as a crew member on the International Space Station…EXCITING STUFF!  Here is the full story.  It’s our next step into the “final frontier”.  Live Long and Prosper!  –Mark Davis

https://www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis-ii/?mibextid=Zxz2cZ

