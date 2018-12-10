The Doo Wop Project Christmas Show

Tracing the evolution of the doo-wop sound, from classic street corner harmonies to the top of the radio charts, The Doo Wop Project features stars of Broadway’s smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical. Their authenticity of sound and vocal excellence recreate and reimagine favorite melodies of the era, as well as doo wop-inspired renditions of contemporary songs.  With their irresistible sound and onstage charisma, they bring the energy and magic of doo-wop to a whole new generation of fans and a special touch to the holiday season.

 

Thursday, December 20 @ 7:30 pm

