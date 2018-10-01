The Discovery Shop Semi-Annual Jewelry Event

The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Pleasanton invites you to our Semi-annual Jewelry event from Friday, October 19th through Sunday, October 21st.

The event will feature fine jewelry, designer jewelry, vintage and costume jewelry and a wide selection of rings, pendants, earrings, pins, necklaces, bracelets, pearls, and watches

The Discovery Shop is located in the Mission Plaza Shopping Center at 1989 suite E Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton.

The shop hours are

Monday through Friday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Sunday 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Contact Kelley Jewell Meno, Manager at 925.462.7374 for more information about the event or to donate to our cause.

All proceeds benefit The American Cancer Society’s programs of research, education, service, and advocacy.