Please join us for The Crayon Initiative’s Melt With You Summer BBQ and Concert festival. Dinner provided by The Peasant and the Pear Restaurant Group. Drinks provided by several of our local wineries, breweries and our own mixologist, Maxx Grush on site crafting specialty cocktails. Featuring Steve Hanson & Friends, Northern California’s premier party & dance band plus performances from School of Rock San Ramon and Salvage Title.

Tickets include SWAG, dinner, drinks, and live entertainment.

Get information here.