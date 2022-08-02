101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

The Crayon Initiative’s Melt With You Summer BBQ and Concert Festival

Share

Please join us for The Crayon Initiative’s Melt With You Summer BBQ and Concert festival. Dinner provided by The Peasant and the Pear Restaurant Group. Drinks provided by several of our local wineries, breweries and our own mixologist, Maxx Grush on site crafting specialty cocktails. Featuring Steve Hanson & Friends, Northern California’s premier party & dance band plus performances from School of Rock San Ramon and Salvage Title.

Tickets include SWAG, dinner, drinks, and live entertainment.

Get information here.

More about:
CrayonInitiative

Recently Played

Rain On MeLady Gaga And Ariana Grande
12:34pm
Before You GoLewis Capaldi
12:31pm
I Ain.t WorriedOnerepublic
12:28pm
About Damn TimeLizzo
12:20pm
EnemyImagine Dragons
12:18pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

OPEN for Business Contra Costa County
2

KKIQ & Service Champions' Kindness Campaign
3

OPEN for Business
4

Protect Yourself Against Coronavirus
5

Be Really Careful About Mixing These Household Cleaners