The Crayon Initiative’s 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Join us for our charity golf tournament on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Crow Canyon Country Club in Danville, CA.

There are many ways to show your support:

  • Become a sponsor
  • Become a hole vendor
  • Play in the tournament
  • Donate raffle prizes and/or auction items
  • Simply make a donation to The Crayon Initiative

See more about the benefits of becoming a sponsor here.

Register your support at

tcigolf.org

The Crayon Initiative is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that collects unwanted crayons from restaurants, schools and homes, then melts them down and remanufactures them for art programs at children’s hospitals across the country. Not only does this reduce the waste heading to our landfills, it brightens the lives of young patients during their stay.

