The City of Pleasanton Hometown Holiday Parade, Tree Lighting, and Musical Entertainment

The City of Pleasanton is pleased to announce its

Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, December 1, 2018

On Main street, under the Pleasanton arch in downtown Pleasanton.

The event will run from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., and the tree lighting ceremony is anticipated to occur around 6:45 p.m.

The annual beloved event will kick off the holiday season with a festive parade, which will include the Foothill and Amador Valley high schools’ marching bands, animal groups, hot rod clubs, floats and more.

Immediately after the parade, there will be musical entertainment featuring The December People, who will perform familiar holiday songs in the styles of the top bands of our time.

This musical event will take place on the main stage at the Museum on Main and will be followed by the tree lighting by the Mayor with a special visit from Santa.

Main Street will close to vehicular traffic at 3:30 p.m. that day.

Parade viewers are encouraged to shop and dine in downtown after finding a favorite viewing place along the parade route.