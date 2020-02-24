The City of Dublin’s 37th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

The City of Dublin, California, goes all out for St. Patrick’s Day, welcoming visitors from all over the world to celebrate with us! Our two-day St. Patrick’s Day Festival at the Dublin Civic Center is one of the biggest on the West Coast, drawing as many as 80,000 people to enjoy Irish entertainment; authentic Irish foods and beverages, as well as popular festival favorites; shopping at 200+ vendors booths; even a pop-up Irish tea cottage. Other events around the City add to the weekend’s festivities.
Alameda County Firefighters Local 55 hosts an annual pancake breakfast on Saturday morning, followed by the Dublin Lions Club Parade. Sunday morning is the annual Shamrock 5K Fun Run and Walk.
Don’t miss a single event!