The Chest of Hope hosts Salad Luncheon and Conference Public

Please join us Friday, April 12, 2019, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, for this very important Luncheon and Conference, Silent Tears No More (Domestic Violence Speaks!). This Annual Luncheon Fundraiser event brings together our community, to recognize the effects of intimate partner abuse in our everyday lives and to not stay silent about it, Everyone is welcome!

Keynote Speaker: Kimleigh Smith

Kimleigh Smith is a Best-Selling Author, International Speaker, an accomplished Actress, Sexual Assault Survivor Storyteller, Life Coach and the Founder of the:

“Embrace Your Cape!” philosophy.

Join us to have the conversation about this atrocity that impacts all our lives, yet no one wants to talk about. Other speakers include a panel from our district attorney office. All funds raised go to support Chest of Hope’s programs and services, Safe Home, and Transitional housing opening in Spring of this year.

Purchase Tickets are $30 each, tables of 8 are $200. Before March 23, After March 23, $50.00 each and Table of 8 $380.00.