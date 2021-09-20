The Carrington College San Leandro Open House 

The Carrington College San Leandro campus is hosting an Open House on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 1–7pm at 15555 E. 14th Street, San Leandro, CA 94578.
The event will include a Reptile Workshop with veterinarian Dr. Melanie Ellis along with lab tours and demonstrations from students in the medical, dental, and veterinary programs. Refreshments will also be provided.
Dr. Ellis is a member of the California Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA), the American VMA (AVMA), Contra Costa VMA, American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP), the National Association of Vet Techs in America (NAVTA), Pride VMC (LGBTQ+ Veterinary Medical Community), and the Multi-Cultural VMA (MCVMA). She is also a member of the California Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps (CAVMRC), a group of veterinarians who respond to state emergencies such as fires and other natural disasters.
