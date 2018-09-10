The Campaign for Stroke Care at Stanford Health Care-Valley Care

Join forces with Stanford Neurology to develop a stroke program in the Tri-Valley.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Every 40 seconds, someone suffers a stroke in the United States. Stroke is the third leading cause of death in California. With the average age of stroke patients dropping to 45 years old, there is now an increased demand for advanced treatments and timely access to quality care.

Achieving our vision of becoming a leading provider of cuttingedge stroke care will require an initial investment of $1 million from the community. Your support will help make this possible through the following campaign initiatives:

Currently, Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare has limited ability to provide advanced stroke care. This means emergency personnel bypass the Hospital, which delays lifesaving treatment. To better serve our community, the Hospital has the unique opportunity to join forces with Stanford Neurology to develop a stroke program in the Tri-Valley.

To support these efforts, we have launched a campaign to raise $1 million and bring around-the-clock access to lifesaving clinical stroke expertise, along with the most advanced treatment options to you, right here in the Tri-Valley.

• Launching Stanford Tele-Neurology services at Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare, connecting our Emergency Department or Inpatient units rapidly with the top-ranked Stanford neurologists in Palo Alto through advanced video robots.

• Offering patients access to state-of-the-art equipment and

advanced treatment options.

• Recruiting dedicated specialists to provide services in the

Tri-Valley.

• Becoming a certified Primary Stroke Center with around-the

clock acute stroke services offered to patients.

• Training current Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare physicians, nurses, therapists, other providers, and team members on advanced stroke care protocols.

• Helping patients to achieve optimal recovery through

comprehensive rehabilitation programs and services.

• Providing stroke-prevention community outreach along with support services and counseling for survivors, caregivers, and loved ones.

ValleyCare Charitable Foundation (VCCF) is an independent, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that raises funds to support Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare. VCCF is dedicated to keeping quality health care available to you, your family, you friends, and your employees when they need it. The funds raised by VCCF support a wide variety of initiatives that enhance patient care and help meet the growing needs of the

Tri-Valley communities. Our fundraising focus is local, with monies supporting state-of-the-art healthcare technology, facilities and various clinical programs and services at Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare.

To learn more about the Campaign for Stroke Care or any of our other fundraising priorities, please contact Shaké Sulikyan, Executive Director of ValleyCare Charitable Foundation, at vccharitable@stanfordhealthcare.org or 925-373-4589.