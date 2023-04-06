The California Indian Photographs of Dugan Aguilar Exhibition at Museum on Main

Filled with stunning photographs revealing the richness and vibrancy of contemporary Native Californian cultures, She Sang Me a Good Luck Song: The California Indian Photographs of Dugan Aguilar is a statewide traveling exhibition. The exhibit, which opens at Museum on Main on April 5 and runs through May 27, features portraits and landscapes that subvert the typical romanticized narrative of Native peoples. She Sang Me a Good Luck Song is based on the Heyday Books publication of the same name, edited by Theresa Harlan (Kewa Pueblo/Jemez Pueblo).

The late Aguilar (Mountain Maidu/Pit River/Walker River Paiute) spoke his heart through these 28 photographs, depicting Native basket makers and dancers as well as military veterans and motorcyclists. These images provide an intimate look into the lives of contemporary Native peoples and document the perseverance and renewal of Native California’s living, vibrant cultures.

As Larry McNeil, Tlingit photographer, scholar, and professor of photography at Boise State University notes, “Dugan’s photography embodies the ancient spirits of giving and sharing: it’s visual poetry that resonates through time with the land and the people gently, yet assertively…Beautiful and insightful photographic storytelling for all people of the world.”

Photographer Aguilar documented Native cultures for over 40 years and exhibited his work throughout the United States and in Europe. For 30 years, he was the staff photographer for the California Indian Basketweavers Association and the California Indian Storytellers Association.

Exhibition Support

She Sang Me A Good Luck Song: The California Indian Photographs of Dugan Aguilar is a partnership with Exhibit Envoy, Heyday Books, and the Native Fund, curated by Theresa Harlan and artist Dugan Aguilar.

About Exhibit Envoy

Exhibit Envoy provides traveling exhibitions and professional services to museums throughout California. Our mission is to build new perspectives among Californians, create innovative exhibitions and solutions, and advance institutions in service to their communities. For more information, please visit www.exhibitenvoy.org.