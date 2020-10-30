      Weather Alert

The Box Officers: The Best Election Movies

Every Friday The Box Officer, Derek Zemrak, joins me to chat movies. Yes, you may have more time on your hands, but you need to know what’s worth your time.  Enter Derek!

This week Derek has 3 movies about Elections. Plus, Derek’s book is at the publisher! Find out when you can buy it.

Click on the logo below to play:

The Trailers:

Happy Viewing!

  • Mel McKay

PS – Follow us on Social Media

Mel McKay; FacebookTwitter & Instagram

Derek Zemrak; FacebookTwitter Instagram 

TAGS
Derek Zemrak Election Movies Mel McKay The Box Officer The Box Officer Podcast
#Trending
The 2020 American Music Awards Nominations Are Here! Is Your Favorite Artist Nominated?
I Voted! Track Your Ballot & All The Voting Information You Need for Election Day 2020!
Philanthropy Thursday: Sara Shafiabady from SF Bay Area Chapter of NAIPC (National Aging In Place Council)
The Box Officers: The Best Election Movies
FCC Applications