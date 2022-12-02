101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

The Box Officer: The Fablemans and Thanksgiving Box Officer Returns

Share
The Box Officer: The Fablemans and Thanksgiving Box Officer Returns

The Box Officer: The Fablemans and Thanksgiving Box Officer Returns

Derek is coming in hot this week. Why did the studio give The Fablemans such a reduced release? Hear his theory and find out how many slates he gives The Fablemans.

Ready To Listen?

Click our logo:

The Trailer:

Want More?

We have a Facebook Page. Please like us.

You can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.

Email Us: [email protected]

Follow us on Social Media:

Mel McKay; FacebookTwitter & Instagram

Derek Zemrak; FacebookTwitter Instagram 

 

More about:
Derek Zemrak
Mel McKay
The Box Officer
The Fablemans

Recently Played

Blinding LightsThe Weeknd
9:37pm
Nothing.s Gonna Stop Us NowStarship
9:32pm
The ReasonHoobastank
9:28pm
The SignAce Of Base
9:25pm
BurnEllie Goulding
9:21pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Stuff A Bus for Foster Kids!
2

Philanthropy Thursday: Lisa Henderson from Set to Thrive our Stuff a Bus Beneficiary
3

Livermore High School's Annual Holiday Boutique
4

Community Concern For Cats 8th Annual "Giving Tree"
5

The Box Officer: The Fablemans and Thanksgiving Box Officer Returns