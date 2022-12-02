The Box Officer: The Fablemans and Thanksgiving Box Officer Returns

Derek is coming in hot this week. Why did the studio give The Fablemans such a reduced release? Hear his theory and find out how many slates he gives The Fablemans.

Ready To Listen?

Click our logo:

The Trailer:

Want More?

We have a Facebook Page. Please like us.

You can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.

Email Us: [email protected]

Follow us on Social Media:

Mel McKay; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram

Derek Zemrak; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram