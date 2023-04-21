101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

The Box Officer: The Covenant & Renfield

Share
The Box Officer: The Covenant & Renfield
Credit: Alpha Media Library

The Box Officer: The Covenant & Renfield

Guy Ritchie is back with “The Covenant” but is it worth seeing? Also, Nick Cage as Dracula? Renfield is officially in theaters. Find out how many Slates Derek will give them.

Ready to Listen?

Click our pic:

Credit: Derek Zemrak

The Trailers:

We have a Facebook Page. Please like us.

ou can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.

Email Us: [email protected]

Follow us on Social Media:

Mel McKay; FacebookTwitter & Instagram

Derek Zemrak; FacebookTwitter Instagram 

Recently Played

The MiddleZedd Featuring Maren Morris And Grey
9:02am
Uptown FunkMark Ronson
8:58am
Want To Want MeJason Derulo
8:55am
LightsEllie Goulding
8:51am
StayThe Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
8:44am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Philanthropy Thursday: Melanie Sadek from Valley Humane Society
2

The Box Officer: Air & Your Place or Mine
3

Indiana's Fan Farewell!
4

Hike For Hope
5

Livermore Luau To Benefit The Boy Scouts