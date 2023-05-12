The Box Officer: The Book Club: The Next Chapter – Golden Girls Event at the Orinda

Is the sequel to The Book Club worth seeing? Plus there’s a Golden Girls Event at the Orinda Memorial Day Weekend. Plus, Mel brings back her biggest pet peeve about watching movies at home. The sound inconsistency. But Amazon is doing something about it, starting with Jack Ryan series.

Ready to Listen?

Click our pic:

The Trailers:

Behind the Golden Curtain:

We have a Facebook Page. Please like us.