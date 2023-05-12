101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

The Box Officer: The Book Club: The Next Chapter – Golden Girls Event at the Orinda

Share
The Box Officer: The Book Club: The Next Chapter – Golden Girls Event at the Orinda
Credit: Alpha Media

The Box Officer: The Book Club: The Next Chapter – Golden Girls Event at the Orinda

Is the sequel to The Book Club worth seeing? Plus there’s a Golden Girls Event at the Orinda Memorial Day Weekend. Plus, Mel brings back her biggest pet peeve about watching movies at home. The sound inconsistency. But Amazon is doing something about it, starting with Jack Ryan series.

Ready to Listen?

Click our pic:

Credit: Derek Zemrak

The Trailers:

Behind the Golden Curtain:

We have a Facebook Page. Please like us.

ou can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.

Email Us: [email protected]

Follow us on Social Media:

Mel McKay; FacebookTwitter & Instagram

Derek Zemrak; FacebookTwitter Instagram 

 

More about:
Derek Zemrak
Golden Girls
Mel McKay
The Book Club: The Next Chapter
The Box Officer

Recently Played

UnstoppableSia
1:04am
UnwellMatchbox Twenty
1:00am
One Call AwayCharlie Puth
12:57am
Material GirlMadonna
12:53am
Hollaback GirlGwen Stefani
12:50am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Philanthropy Thursday: Marsha McInnis NAMI Tri-Valley
2

Cantabella Children’s Chorus
3

The Box Officer: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 & Ed Sheeran Doc on Disney +
4

Mad Hatter's Tea And Mimosa Party
5

Tri Valley Writers Meeting