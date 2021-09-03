The Box Officer: Shang-Chi & Comedian Myles Weber Interview

Is the latest Marvel Movie worth your time and money? Derek reviews Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters now. Plus we interview Myles Weber, a past winner of the SF Comedy Company Competition. This year, Myles is the host. The first round is this Saturday at the Orinda Theater. Past winners include Dana Carvey, Sinbad, Ellen DeGeneres and Robin Williams.
Click this logo
The Trailer:
Myles Weber:
We have a Facebook Page. Please like us.
You can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.
Email Us: [email protected]
Follow us on Social Media:
Mel McKay; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram
Derek Zemrak; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram