The Box Officer: Pride! The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert & Supernova

Happy Pride Month! As Allies, Mel McKay and The Box Officer, Derek Zemrak are proud to bring you our Pride Podcast. Derek reviews The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Plus the Orinda is holding Pride Night with a special screening of the film. Plus Mel finally saw Supernova.

The Trailers:

