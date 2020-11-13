      Weather Alert

The Box Officer Podcast: Autumn Movies

Every Friday The Box Officer, Derek Zemrak, joins me to chat movies. Yes, you may have more time on your hands, but you need to know what’s worth your time.  Enter Derek!

This week Derek picks 3 movies where the Fall foliage is a star. Plus we welcome our new Apple & Google Podcast audience with a little background on Derek and how the Podcast came to be.

Click this logo below to play:

The Trailers:

My Random Movie Recommendation:

Happy Viewing!

You can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.

