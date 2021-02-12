The Box Officer Podcast: Mank – Malcolm & Marie Plus fun with Movie Quotes

This week Derek reviews Mank, then Malcolm & Marie. How many Slates will they get? Will one or more get a rating on the Sloth Scale too? Do you have a movie quote you use all the time? This week we find out Mel’s go to quote. Share yours on The Box Officer Podcast Facebook Page.
Click the logo below to play.
The Trailers:
Happy Viewing!
We now have a Facebook Page. Please like us.
You can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.
Email Us: [email protected]
Follow us on Social Media:
Mel McKay; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram
Derek Zemrak; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram