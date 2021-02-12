      Weather Alert

The Box Officer Podcast: Mank – Malcolm & Marie Plus fun with Movie Quotes

This week Derek reviews Mank, then Malcolm & Marie. How many Slates will they get? Will one or more get a rating on the Sloth Scale too? Do you have a movie quote you use all the time? This week we find out Mel’s go to quote. Share yours on The Box Officer Podcast Facebook Page.

