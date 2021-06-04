      Weather Alert

The Box Officer Podcast: Here Today & Dog Gone Trouble

This week Derek reviews “Here Today” starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. Plus, Derek and I both watched the animated family film, Dog Gone Trouble. Find out if these movies are worth seeing.

The Trailers:

I also share a movie I re-watched after reading about it in Derek’s book, “Fifty Movies You May Not Have Seen That You Should”

