The Box Officer Podcast: Emmy & Oscar Winners

Every Friday The Box Officer, Derek Zemrak, joins me to chat movies. Yes, you may have more time on your hands, but you need to know what’s worth your time.  Enter Derek!

This week Derek introduces us to 3 movies from Emmy winners that won Oscars! We even get to hear part of an interview Derek did with the one and only Rita Moreno!

We also chat about one of my biggest pet peeves when it comes to movies. Why the huge difference in audio from dialog to action/music? Derek clears that up for us.

Plus, Mel’s totally random movie recommendation.

Here’s the films we discuss:

Mel’s not so random movie recommendation: RIP RBG

Happy Viewing!

  • Mel McKay

