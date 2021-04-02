      Weather Alert

The Box Officer Podcast: Baseball Movies

Since it’s the opening week of Major League Baseball, let’s chat about some amazing Baseball movies. This week on The Box Officer Podcast Derek gives us a Has-been, History & the Classic.

The Categories

Baseball Movies

Has-been: a documentary called “The Battered Bastards of Baseball.

History: 42 starring the late Chadwick Boseman as Jackie Robinson. Plus Derek shares the story of missing the advanced screening because of Obama.

Classic: The Pride of the Yankees. Gary Cooper plays Lou Gehrig. We also chat about the A’s Stephen Piscotty and his sad connection to ALS.

