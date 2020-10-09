      Weather Alert

The Box Officer Podcast: A NEW movie & guest Jim Cummings the voice of Pooh, Tigger & Darkwing Duck

Every Friday The Box Officer, Derek Zemrak, joins me to chat movies. Yes, you may have more time on your hands, but you need to know what’s worth your time.  Enter Derek!

This week Derek has a NEW Movie to review & a couple family movies starring our guest, Jim Cummings the voice of Pooh, Tigger & Darkwing Duck!

Click on the logo below to play: (One short commercial airs before the Podcast)

Trailers for the films we discuss:

 

 

Happy Viewing!

