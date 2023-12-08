101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

The Box Officer: Maestro and Sly

Share
The Box Officer: Maestro and Sly
Credit: Alpha Media Library

The Box Officer: Maestro and Sly

From Director Bradley Cooper, Maestro is the towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between cultural icon Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro, at its core, is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Ready to Listen?

Click our pic:Credit: Derek Zemrak

The Trailers:

We have a Facebook Page. Please like us.

You can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.

Email Us: [email protected]

Follow us on Social Media:

Mel McKay; FacebookX & Instagram

Derek Zemrak; FacebookInstagram 

 

Recently Played

Eyes ClosedEd Sheeran
10:04pm
Like Im Gonna Lose YouMeghan Trainor
10:00pm
Bad DayDaniel Powter
9:56pm
Want To Want MeJason Derulo
9:53pm
MirrorsJustin Timberlake
9:48pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Online Shopping Hack: Get a Deal by Just Leaving Stuff in Your Cart
2

The "Calendar Method" Could Get Your House Clean by Christmas 
3

Philanthropy Thursday: Peggy White from DRAA (Diablo Regional Arts Association)
4

The Box Officer: Godzilla Minus One & Wish
5

Word of the YEAR!