101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

The Box Officer: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever & Christopher Knight at CAIFF

Share
The Box Officer: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever & Christopher Knight at CAIFF

The Box Officer: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever & Christopher Knight at CAIFF

Finally the sequel to Black Panther is here. How is Wakanda Forever? Find out, plus we interview Christopher Knight about his new documentary being shown at the California Independent Film Festival at the Orinda Theater.

Ready To Listen?

Click our logo:

The Trailers:

More about:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
CAIFF
Christopher Knight
Derek Zemrak
Mel McKay
The Box Officer
The California Independent Film Festival

Recently Played

Thats What I WantLil Nas X
6:50pm
I Ain.t WorriedOnerepublic
6:48pm
Without MeHalsey
6:44pm
You Broke Me FirstTate Mcrae
6:35pm
I Like You (a Happier Song)Post Malone Ft. Doja Cat
6:32pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Philanthropy Thursday: Carol Patterson from Shepherd’s Gate
2

The Box Officer: Phantom of the Open & It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
3

Philanthropy Thursday: Melanie Sadek from Valley Humane Society
4

The Box Officer: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever & Christopher Knight at CAIFF