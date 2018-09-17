The Black Market Trust at Firehouse Arts Center

The Black Market Trust is an American pop/vocal jazz band that combines the sounds of the great American crooners and vocal groups with the romantic Eastern European gypsy fire of jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt.

Consisting of five world-class musicians who have traveled the globe recording and performing on the world’s biggest stages and with music’s most renowned artists, The Black Market Trust capitalize on their experience and pedigree to deliver a new and exciting sound to tried and true classic songs.

 

 

Saturday, September 29 • 8:00 pm

