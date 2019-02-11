The 7th Annual Livermore High School Alumni Association Crab Feed

The 7th Annual  Livermore High School Alumni Association Crab Feed

March 2, 2019, 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Dinner at 6:30 pm

 

 

Don’t Miss Out on the DJ, Dancing, Live & Silent Auctions, Raffles & Fun-Filled Games
Monies Raised will purchase Student Chromebook Computers!

Reservations are $60/person; Tables may be reserved for Groups of 8

For Additional Information email at lhsalumniassoc@gmail.com or call Ray at 925-548-8817

      

Purchase Crab Feed tickets Here

 

 

 

Sponsored by: Livermore High School Alumni Association in support of LHS students, faculty & administration.

