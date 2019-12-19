The 10 Most Popular Holiday Gift-Giving Traditions
Christmas tree and fireplace
Growing up we didn’t celebrate Christmas until I was 9 years old, after my mom left my dad and we moved from Salt Lake City to Cedar City, UT. We rented a super cute little house with a huge window looking out over the back yard. We got our first tree and decorated it with mostly homemade ornaments, but we did have a nice string of lights so we got that beautiful glow. The presents were all things we needed like socks, and clothes for school, but we were grateful and happy to finally experience Christmas. We opened all the presents on Christmas morning, while it was snowing!
Flash forward to today. According to a new survey, the majority of people have at least one tradition when it comes to holiday presents.
Here are the 10 most popular ones . . .
1. Opening one gift on Christmas Eve, 45%.
2. Having one person distribute the gifts from under the tree, 45%.
3. Opening presents at midnight on Christmas, 44%.
4. Doing a White Elephant or Secret Santa gift exchange, 40%.
5. Buying gifts for the pets, 36%.
6. Opening gifts in a specific order, 35%.
7. Playing a game before opening presents, 34%.
8. Writing little hints on wrapping paper, 33%.
9. Gifts for every night of Hanukkah, 32%.
10. No one can see the tree on Christmas morning until everyone is up, 29%.
What Holiday traditions do you honor?