Texas Hold’em Tournament Fundraiser for US Naval Sea Cadets Program
Sea Cadets Poker Fundraiser
Veterans Memorial Building
301 Main Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566
TEXAS HOLD’EM TOURNAMENT
Saturday April 4th 2020
$50 Entry Fee Veterans Memorial Building 301 Main Street, Pleasanton Ca 94566
Doors Open at 6:00PM – HOLD’EM TOURNEY STARTS AT 7PM Poker Tournament Champion Prize is $500 Cash 2nd Place $300 – 3rd Place $200 – 4th Place 100 – 5th $75 Blue Dog Entertainment will run the tables.
Come join us for an evening of fun, food, adult beverages, raffle prizes and a chance to WIN CASH!
POKER TOURNAMENT and fundraiser in support of The US Naval Sea Cadet Corps – RADM Charles W Parks Battalion 501(c)(3) non-profit. All proceeds go directly to support cadets training, activities, and uniforms.
Buy tickets online https://www.cwparksbattalion.org/tickets/poker-tournament-tickets