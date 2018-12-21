Symphony of Color: Abstracts in Review

The Village Theatre Art Gallery will be kicking off the New Year with a burst of color in an abstract art exhibition featuring the works of the South Bay painting group abstract7.

abstact7 is comprised of seven South Bay artists who have worked together since 2011 with the common pursuit of new interpretations in their art with an emphasis on color exploration. The group is influenced by cubism and abstract expressionism and they are united by their passion for personal expression through abstract and nonobjective art. The seven artists work in a diverse range of media including watercolor, acrylic, collage, oil, printmaking, and photography. Their goal is to work together to demonstrate an expanded array of possibilities in abstract art. The abstract7 group consists of members Yao-pi Hsu, Gloria Huet, Marjorie Law, Sydell Lewis, James Ong, Donna Orme, and Terry Tsu. More information on the group and the individual artists can be found on their website www.abstract7.com

An Opening Reception for the exhibition is scheduled for Thursday, January 10, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30.m. Two very talented musicians from The Jazz Room will provide a live musical performance during the reception. Complimentary refreshments will be served. The exhibit runs through March 2, 2019. Artwork in the exhibition will be for sale. Admission is free.

The Village Theatre and Art Gallery are open to visitors Wednesday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday by appointment only. The Art Gallery is closed on Sundays.