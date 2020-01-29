      Weather Alert

Super…or just plan CRAZY!?

Got any superstitions for an SF win in the big game Sunday?  Yup, that’s mine…my stinky shoes, HAHA!  I put them on Friday and keep them on through the big game Sunday.  It’s working so far!  Although Mel McKay seems less than impressed.  Check out these sports superstitions…number 17 is a classic.  Number 11, what??  And then there’s number 6, “The Madden Curse”.

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1478386-25-weirdest-superstitions-and-rituals-in-sports#slide20

What’s your pre-game ritual?  Whatever works…DO it Niner fans!  😉

–Mark Davis

TAGS
Big Game football superstitions
#Trending
Coffee Break
Traffic
Teacher of the Month
KKIQ Advertisers