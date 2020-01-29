Super…or just plan CRAZY!?
Got any superstitions for an SF win in the big game Sunday? Yup, that’s mine…my stinky shoes, HAHA! I put them on Friday and keep them on through the big game Sunday. It’s working so far! Although Mel McKay seems less than impressed. Check out these sports superstitions…number 17 is a classic. Number 11, what?? And then there’s number 6, “The Madden Curse”.
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1478386-25-weirdest-superstitions-and-rituals-in-sports#slide20
What’s your pre-game ritual? Whatever works…DO it Niner fans! 😉
–Mark Davis