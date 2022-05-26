The Alameda County Fair presents the Sun’s OUT Fun’s OUT Fun Run on June 18, 2022 in Pleasanton, CA. Open to athletes of all ages and abilities and benefiting Sunflower Hill, the Fun Run features a run or walk around the historic Race Track and through the Fair with fun stops along the way!
For details and to register for the Fun Run, visit the Alameda County Fair’s website. Emceed by Emmy winning KPIX reporter and Bay Area native, Juliette Goodrich, the Sun’s OUT Fun’s OUT Fun Run is sure to be a highlight of 2022.