Sunflower Hill presents the Sunflower Showcase event

Sunflower Hill will be holding its annual fundraising gala, the Sunflower Showcase, on July 23, 2021 at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. The Sunflower Showcase will kick-off with a reception for VIP-ticket holders that will include tray-passed hors d’oeuvres and beverages, and showcase works of art, poetry, and music by talented, local adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The mainstage event will be emceed by local comedian, Regina Stoops and feature a live, on-stage performance by Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent Season 14 winner, heartfelt remarks on “Living Independently” by a Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch resident, as well as a short film on “Inclusion” by students from Futures Explored Film and Media Studio in Livermore. The students will then introduce their film live, on-stage at the event.
The event will also include games, raffles, and live and silent auctions. Tickets to the event range from $85 – $220 and can be purchased through the Bankhead Theater. Seating is limited. The Sunflower Showcase will also be livestreamed for those who wish to attend virtually. Virtual tickets are free with a suggested donation of $50.
For details on the event and to purchase tickets, please visit the Sunflower Hill website.
Sunflower Hill is a non-profit, located in the Tri-Valley, dedicated to creating spaces and places where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities live, work, learn, and thrive. Our organization develops independent living residential communities and creates life skills and enrichment programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.