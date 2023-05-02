Sundown for Gordon Lightfoot…

Source: YouTube

Storytelling is an art form. And for the late Gordon Lightfoot it was a lifelong musical passion. We lost Mr. Lightfoot on May 1st at the age of 84. The Canadian born singer and songwriter spent an entire lifetime honing his craft. His songs always made me feel like I was part of the story…the emotion…the passion…the delight…the despair. If you are not entirely familiar with his work, YouTube it…watch, listen and soak in the amazing storytelling art of Gordon Lightfoot. This video was shot in 1979 as he tells the tale of “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”. It even includes archival footage of this incredible ship. RIP Gordon Lightfoot…and thank you.

–Mark Davis