Summer Enrichment Programs at Bankhead Theater and Bothwell Arts Center

A range of Summer Enrichment Programs is being offered to students from pre-K to high school by the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center beginning in June. Five camps give students the opportunity to be immersed in art, music, or theater at the Bothwell Arts Center and Bankhead Theater. Interactive, hands-on experiences are offered in art, songwriting, writing, theatrical performance and graphic design or filmmaking. Enrollment is open now and some classes have limited space available.

The summer programs begin on June 10, 2019, with the first of three sessions of Summer Art at the Bothwell. Each art session includes separate programs for ages 4-6, 7-10 and 11-17, closing with an artist’s exhibit to showcase completed works for family and friends. Students can enroll in subsequent sessions as different projects are completed each time. Two of the camps are offered in collaboration with other organizations: Bay Area Children’s Theater (BACT) will offer a musical theater camp and Bits, Bytes and Pixels will present the graphic design and animated short filmmaking. The popular songwriting camp with Derik, Riana, and Dalten Nelson returns for the third year in July as does the Creative Writing Camp.

Summer Enrichment Programs at the Bothwell and Bankhead include:

Summer Art at the Bothwell offers three one-week sessions which include projects using various media from watercolor, acrylic, and pencils, to clay, fabrics and more. June 10-14, June 24-28, July 15-19 Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Ages 4-6, 7-10, 11-17,

Musical Theater Camp with Bay Area Children’s Theatre (BACT) takes students through daily fun and engaging exercises learning techniques and rehearsing as they work with professional instructors to prepare for a fully-staged student production of Beauty and the Beast on the Bankhead stage. June 17-28 Time 9:00 am-4:00 pm. Ages 7-14.

Summer Songwriting Workshop for teens, led by sibling singer/songwriters Derik Nelson & Family build singing, songwriting and performance skills as well as explore the use of media in music today. Derik, Riana, and Dalten will be performing their own show at the Bankhead at the close of the week. July 8-12. Ages 11-18.

Graphic Design & Animated Short Filmmaking with Bits Bytes & Pixels inspires students to create fun projects while learning professional software. Modules are designed to expand their creative and technical skills while combining an art and science focus. June 10-21 & July 22-26 Time: 9:00 am-Noon. Ages 10+

Creative Writing Camp lets students expand their storytelling skills while strengthening fundamental writing skills such as sentence structure, vocabulary use, narrative creation and learning how to analyze and correct drafts. July 8-12. Ages 8-17.

For camp fees, registration and other information visits: www.lvpac.org/classes

Special prices are available for Livermore residents and a limited number of scholarships are available through the LVPAC Education Fund, for more information contact Kiran Guleria, Education Program Manager, at 925-583-2312 or kguleria@lvpac.org