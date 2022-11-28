Stuff A Bus for Foster Kids!
Are you ready to Stuff A Bus for Foster Kids?
Join KKIQ and Mel McKay this Friday from 10am to 2pm at Stoneridge Shopping Center near the Cheesecake Factory.
We’re stuffing a Wheels bus with new much needed items for kids who are entering the foster system.
Set To Thrive will deliver them to children right here in our hometown.
Please bring your donation on Friday, as we Stuff A Bus for Set To Thrives’ Foster Kids with 101.7 KKIQ!!
Please new items only, we want to help boost the children’s comfort and confidence. Set To Thrive serves newborn to 19.
Backpacks
Duffel bags
Diaper Bags
Baby clothes
Baby wipes and diapers
Clothing for boys and girls including: Hoodies or sweatshirts
Shirts or T-shirts
Pants/joggers or leggings
Sports bras
Underwear
Socks
Tennis shoes
Hygiene items including: Shampoo & conditioner
Shampoo & conditioner for ethnic hair
Deodorant Toothpaste and toothbrushes
Hand sanitizer
Feminine products
Journals
Coloring books
Anything that may bring comfort
Thanks to our Power Hour Sponsors: