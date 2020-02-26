Strange Collections; I was the 1st Mother of Dragons
In my early 20’s I started to collect Dragon figurines. I’ve been mocked relentlessly for this ‘Strange Collection’. I stopped adding to my collection years ago, but I can’t bring myself to give them away. A few of my dragons came in handy when I made my Game of Thrones themed Halloween costume. Yes, I was Daenerys Targaryen, and Nigel was Drogon. Check it out. Granted my wig covers the small dragons I have on my shoulders, but trust me they are there, thanks to my handy glue gun.
To me my collection was no big deal. I’m sure this is how Becky feels. You see, Becky Martz may have the world’s largest collection of banana labels. She has collected 21,000 labels over the last 29 years. Becky has attended banana label collectors meetings in Germany, Costa Rica and Ecuador. The 70 year-old sometimes digs through the trash to find rare banana peel labels.
Do you or someone you know someone have an odd collection?