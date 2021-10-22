Stock Up Your Freezer and Beautify Your Garden!

Please come support Livermore High School’s Safe and Sober Grad Night by stopping by our Fall Meat and Plant sale on November 6th & 7th from 10am – 4pm. We will have USDA Choice & Prime meats and quality seafood, as well as a variety of beautiful plants from Core Conservation Growers. Over 50% of the sale proceeds benefit the students. The event will take place rain or shine in the Livermore High School main gym on Cowboy Alley.
What is Safe & Sober Grad Night? This event, which takes place on the night of graduation in 2022, is important for the SAFETY OF OUR GRADUATES as well as the safety of the Livermore community at large. It keeps students off the roads as they celebrate their accomplishments by enjoying activities, music, food, prizes, and entertainment during the event.
Can’t make the event but would like to contribute? Visit http://www.livermorehighschoolptsa.com/grad-night/ for more information on how you can volunteer or donate to this great event in support of the graduating class of 2022.