Steel Magnolias at Chanticleers

Friendship never goes out of style! Make an appointment at Truvy’s beauty salon where the ladies of Chinquapin meet to get their hair done and let their hair down! Through the clouds of hairspray and the buzz of blow dryers, six Southern spitfires swap gossip, wisecracks, and wisdom in this hilarious and heartwarming comedy that explores the bonds of friendship and the strength of women. Full of sass, style, and sisterhood, Steel Magnolias will make you laugh ‘til you cry with its big characters, big hair, and an even bigger heart.
February 7th through March 1, 2020, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm Sundays at 2:00 pm.
Purchase Tickets Here