Star Wars Day

The Livermore Public Library will host Star Wars Day on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at the Civic Center Library.

There will be Star Wars themed S.T.E.M. activities as well as games and crafts.  In addition, costumed characters will be available for photos. There will also be Star Wars books to check out and take home.  Please join us at this free event for all ages. Costumes are welcome.

For further information, please call 925-373-5504, or visit the library’s website www.livermorelibrary.net.

